The Commonwealth Games Federation Anti-Doping and Medical Commission has confirmed that the sample of Shakul Samed, a boxer from Ghana, violated anti-doping rules for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Samed has the unfortunate honour of becoming the first athlete at this year’s Games to fail a doping test.

His Sample ‘A’ was found to contain a prohibited substance (diuretic and masking agent – furosemide). He has, therefore. been suspended with immediate effect. He and the Ghana Commonwealth Games Association have been informed.

He will now have the opportunity to provide further information, including requesting analysis of his B sample, before any charge is issued.

Shakul had been been billed to fight Jean Luc Rosalba of Mauritius in the Light Heavyweight — but he is now suspended for suspected doping.

In a statement, the Commonwealth Games Federation says it has “a zero tolerance policy to doping in sport”, adding that they “seek to maintain the integrity of the Commonwealth Games by running a comprehensive anti-doping programme that focuses equally on education, prevention and testing.”