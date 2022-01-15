Director of Legal at the National Communications Authority (NCA), Dr Opoku Adusei, has rendered an apology over his comments on concerns raised with the SIM re-registration.

Dr Adusei had asked members of the Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers to resort to fax, telegrams, gong-gong, and talking drums if they do not want to re-register their SIM cards.

This followed a notice by members of the group to boycott the ongoing SIM card re-registration exercise as they argued there is no law that requires Ghanaian mobile network subscribers to ‘re-register’ their SIM cards.”

However, he says he did not in any way intend to slight well-meaning Ghanaians, who were communicating their challenges with the exercise.

He explains he has subsequently, and in recognition of the views and sensibilities of others, deleted the post.

“I am aware of the tireless efforts being made by the NCA, the telcos, and the technical partners to redress any challenges associated with the SIM registration exercise.

“Evidently, the technical efforts to redress these challenges and to ensure a seamless SIM registration exercise are yielding fruits,” he added in a Facebook post.

READ ON:

Meanwhile, the group has also set aside February 8, to embark on a nationwide protest against the exercise dubbed ‘No Calls Day.”

The group, among other things, wants the NCA to immediately withdraw its directive for customers to re-register their SIM cards by March 31, 2022.

Read Dr Adusei’s apology below: