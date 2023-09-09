Two people have been confirmed dead and three others are in critical condition in an accident on the Wenchi-Techiman highway on Friday evening.

The accident reportedly occurred when a tricycle, commonly known as an ‘okada’ with registration number M-21-BW876 carrying four passengers from Asuogya collided head-on with a Kia Rhino vehicle with registration number BA 379-14.

Both deceased were male. One of them was reportedly a student at Techiman Senior High School (SHS) in the Bono East region.

According to reports, the tricycle rider and the Kia truck driver were avoiding potholes in the middle of the road when they collided head-on.

Three people onboard including a one-year-old baby girl who were in critical condition were rushed to the Wenchi Methodist Hospital to medical attention.