The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has attributed the cause of the nationwide outage in Ghana on Friday to a disturbance in its system.

GRIDCo said the disruption occurred on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 7:p.m.

The disturbance affected parts of the country, including Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, Tamale and other major cities.

GRIDCo said restoration efforts commenced immediately and that three-quarters of customers received power supply as of 8 p.m.

GRIDCo apologised for the inconvenience caused and appreciated the patience of customers as they continue efforts to restore power to all affected customers.

“The Ghana Grid Company Ltd., (GRIDCo), the “Operator” of the National Interconnected Transmission System (NITS) informs the public that a system disturbance occurred at 19:03GMT affecting parts of the country.”

“Restoration commenced immediately and three-quarters of customers received supply as of 21:00 GMT. Power restoration efforts continue as generation is restored. GRIDCo apologises for the inconvenience caused and appreciates your patience as we continue to restore power to all affected customers,” GRIDCo added in a press statement.

The Electricity Company of Ghana also apologised to its customers for the widespread outage.

