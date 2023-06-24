The dream of a 21-year-old Senior High School (SHS) graduate from Bepowase near Asuoyaa, a farming community in the Akuapem North Municipality in Eastern the region to become a medical Doctor or Biotechnologist is being shattered by poverty.

Darko Benjamin, a brilliant but needy student completed Presbyterian Senior High School-Legon in 2021.

The science student had grade “A” in Mathematics, English, Integrated science, Social studies and Elective Mathematics.

He also had grade B2 in Biology and B3 in chemistry and Physics.

The former student of Mile-50 M/A Basic School in New Juaben South made aggregate 09 in Basic Education Certificate Examination in 2018 securing him posting at Legon- PRESEC.

Despite demonstrating academic excellence, Darko Benjamin’s wish of pursuing any medical science related courses at the University has been impaired by poverty from a broken home at the village with little hope.

He has not been able to purchase admission forms for University since completing Senior High School because of what appears to be helpless situation he finds himself.

However, Darko who is now a fuel attendant ain Kumasi says he has been able to make some savings to purchase university admission forms for the next academic year hoping to get support from an angelic helper.

His father, Kwabena Gyewu, a farmer and tailor told Starr News, despite his willingness to support his brilliant son’s education, his income is nothing to write home about to pay for university fees.

