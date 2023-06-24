Multi-talented Ghanaian musician, Sparqlyn, who is known in private life as Ahmmed Kanneh Larweh has finally released a new song titled “Jump on Me.”

The wonderful piece of recording which is a Reggae/Dancehall song appears to be one of the biggest challenges the musician has taken in his career because it is a wide transgression from the Hiplife/Afrobeats/Afropop genre, which he is known for.

While it might sound a bit of a challenge, Sparqlyn who was formerly called Kele when he used to sing with the music trio, Dunsin delivered a classic piece which solidifies the fact that he is one of the most versatile music acts in the Ghanaian music space currently.

The song which has a lot of sexual and explicit undertones will sweep one off his/her feet once it begins to play.

Sparqlyn’s upcoming single, “Jump on Me,” is set to take the music scene by storm looking at the vibrant rhythms, lively instrumentation, and captivating vocal delivery of the song.

This new track comes to add to the three singles he has already released titled ‘Your Body’, ‘Tumpa’ and ‘All Is Gone’ ever since he decided to walk the path of a solo artist a few years ago.

Sparqlyn’s musical journey from his time with the Dunsin music group to his emergence as a solo artist has been a testament to his unwavering passion and commitment to his craft.

With the release of “Jump on Me,” Sparqlyn is poised to make a lasting impact, captivating listeners with his infectious melodies, powerful vocals, and relatable lyrics.

This new song goes to only say one thing, which is, Ghanaians and music lovers around the world should keep an eye on this talented music star as he continues to ascend to greater heights, leaving an indelible mark on Ghana’s vibrant music scene and beyond.