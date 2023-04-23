Shatta Bandle, the social media superstar, posted a heartwarming message and a photo with his two brothers on Instagram for Eid Mubarak.

The post went viral, with fans praising their striking resemblance and beautiful bond.

Shatta Bandle wished his fellow Muslims a blessed Eid and asked Allah to accept their prayers and grant them success in life.

Fans adored their dapper outfits and Shatta’s infectious smile.