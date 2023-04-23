Shatta Bandle, the social media superstar, posted a heartwarming message and a photo with his two brothers on Instagram for Eid Mubarak.
The post went viral, with fans praising their striking resemblance and beautiful bond.
Shatta Bandle wished his fellow Muslims a blessed Eid and asked Allah to accept their prayers and grant them success in life.
Fans adored their dapper outfits and Shatta’s infectious smile.
- STC bus transporting SHS students crashes on Kasoa-Cape Coast highway
- NDC Women’s Organiser accused of mixing ‘husband’s food with broken bottles
- Adwoa Safo’s stunning outfit steals the spotlight at Ghana Police housing commissioning ceremony