Protest over bad roads at Shama in the Western Region took a dramatic turn when the acting Paramount queen mother led enthusiastic youth to express their displeasure.

Nana Akosua Gyamfiaba said she joined the demonstration due to the gross disrespect shown to them by the Minister for Roads, Kwasi Amoako-Atta.

She claimed the Minister threatened not to fix their roads if they fail to call off the demonstration as planned.

A livid Nana Akosua Gyamfiaba, who is also the queen mother Nyankrom, disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme, Tuesday.

She said due to the seriousness of the situation, chiefs of Nyankrom, Abuesi, Shama and drivers in the area joined the protest to demand better roads.

To show their seriousness, the agitated demonstrators blocked the main entrance roads to Nyankrom and Shama, causing traffic congestion and inconvenience to workers.

Nana Akosua Gyamfiaba indicated that, they have been robbed of their share of the national cake while other towns such as Kyebi get more than expected.

“You can’t compare the roads in Kyebi to Shama. We are demanding for the roads to be fixed, we are not pleading at all,” she fumed.

Even more worrying, the Nyakrom queen mother stated is the rising cases of miscarriages in the area due to the deplorable nature of the roads in the town.

Shama, which hosts national installations like Aboadze Thermal plant, Twyford KEDA Ceramics, and Marcopolo, a water-closet manufacturing company, she said, deserves better.

Nana Akosua Gyamfiaba said they will continue the demonstration to put pressure on government to fix the roads at Shama.

“We will continue to put pressure on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Amoako-Attah. We are not sleeping; we are wide awake,” she added.

