The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is currently investigating 150 corruption and corruption- related cases.

The Office says the details of the cases will be published after it determines they fall within its authority.

It made this known in its half-year report for 2023 issued on Friday, June 30.

“The Office is also investigating 150 other cases at various levels of consideration.

“These would be publicised if the Special Prosecutor determines that they are within the mandate of the Office and that they should be moved past the preliminary investigation stage.”

“This is a policy intended to protect the privacy of individuals and the business operations of institutions and companies, and to avoid unnecessary stigmatisation.”

Meanwhile, the OSP says it has completed investigations into some major corruption and corruption-related cases in the country.

These include: investigations into allegations against the Secretary of the erstwhile Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, Charles Bissue.

The OSP also said it has conducted investigations into an attempt by a ‘wealthy businessman” to bribe New Patriotic Party MPs during their demand for the dismissal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The Office has also “concluded investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the procurement and the award of contract to Turfsport Ghana Limited by the Gaming Commission of Ghana.”

It added that “It will issue directives and further action on the matters in due course.”