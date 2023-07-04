A Kaneshie District Court will start committal proceedings against Richard Appiah, the footballer who allegedly murdered two minors at Abesim and froze their body parts.

The court, presided over by Ms Ama Adomako Kwakye, had ruled that Richard Appiah was fit to stand trial after undergoing psychiatric examination.

Appiah is said to have behaved violently and abnormally in custody. He drank his urine and ate his stool.

The court, therefore, ordered that Appiah should undergo examination.

He is said to have undergone psychiatric examination at the Ghana Police Hospital and the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

An Attorney from Attorney General’s Department on July 3, 2023, brought two medical doctors to court and they were interrogated after examining the accused person.

The medical doctors admitted that the history of Appiah indicated that he had been violent, he heard voices and was “likely to be suffering from defects of reasoning which at the time may have led him to lose the appreciation of the fact that he had killed the two minors.”

They held that Appiah after taking his medication had “improved” and “he understood why they were charging him for allegedly killing the two minors.”

Appiah is standing trial for the murder of Louis Agyeman and Stephen Sarpong in cold blood.

Charged with murder, the 28-year-old footballer has had his plea preserved by the court.

Appiah is accused of storing some of the body parts of the victims in a refrigerator after killing them.

The Police, during investigations, retrieved some body parts and intestines from a farm. The minors have since been buried.