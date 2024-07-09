The Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for seven individuals in connection with the recent attack on the Ayawaso West Wuogon office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, July 7, 2024, involved the destruction of several properties, including two vehicles.

The suspects have been identified as:

1. Alhaji Issah Kamara

2. Theophilus Kodzo Bedzra

3. Abdulai Victoria Naematu Nadolie

4. Hope Adzrah

5. Francis Agbessi Funu

6. Thomas Hemello

7. Christian Biakuse

These individuals have been on the run since the incident, and the police are intensifying efforts to apprehend them.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has assured the public that they are working tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore order.

Additionally, one suspect, Judith Trisy, has already been arrested and is currently in police custody, assisting with the investigation.

The police are urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of the wanted individuals to come forward and assist in the investigation.

The authorities have also called on the public to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement efforts.

MORE: