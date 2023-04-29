SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 32 action from the 2022-23 Serie A, with matches scheduled to be played from Friday 28 to Sunday 30 April 2023.

The top clashes from Serie A in this round pit the Milan clubs against the Rome clubs, as Roma welcome AC Milan to the Stadio Olimpico on the early evening of Saturday 29 April, while Sunday 30 April’s early afternoon kick-off sees Internazionale welcome Lazio to the San Siro.

Both matches could be vital in deciding the shape of the top four and which clubs represent Italy in the UEFA Champions League in 2023-24. Roma have risen steadily in recent weeks, with manager Jose Mourinho praising their defensive solidity.

“I’m happy when we defend well and don’t concede goals,” said the Portuguese tactician. “We conceded four in Udine and four with Sassuolo… sometimes you find a glaring issue and make mistakes because of it and I don’t like that. I want to defend well, but if we play a horrible match from a defensive point of view and we somehow score four or give goals that’s still fantastic.”

Lazio have also shown a steady improvement through the season, with manager Maurizio Sarri instilling a characteristic style of play that has gradually become second nature to the players.

“I am proud of the attitude of these players. The consistency we achieved months ago in training is slowly starting to bleed through to the match situations,” Sarri explained. “The team plays with a different spark, aggression and confidence, it is always in the game and that pleases me. That quality is in their DNA, so they will always have that, but if they are prepared to track back and defend in this way, we become a different team.”

The round also features league leaders Napoli at home to Salernitana early on Saturday, while Atalanta have a tricky clash away to Torino in the late kick-off, and Juventus will travel to Bologna’s Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in the round closer on Sunday night.

The Bianconeri are scrapping to claim a European spot for next season, with Argentine attacking midfielder Angel Di Maria urging the team to pull together for this final stretch of the season: “We deserve much more. We must continue to work that decisive and very important games arrive. Come on Juve. More united than ever.”

Serie A broadcast details, 28-30 April 2023

All times CAT

Friday 28 April

18:30: Lecce v Udinese – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: Spezia v Monza – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Saturday 29 April

15:00: Napoli v Salernitana – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

18:00: Roma v AC Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: Torino v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 30 April

12:30: Internazionale v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

15:00: Cremonese v Verona – LIVE on SuperSport OTT4

15:00: Sassuolo v Empoli – LIVE on SuperSport OTT7 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

18:00: Fiorentina v Sampdoria – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

20:45: Bologna v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1