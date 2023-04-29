Hundreds attend Joy Corporate Worship 2023 at Royal House Chapel

Corporate institutions, individuals and staff off Joy FM gathered at the Royal House Chapel (Ahenfie) in Accra for a moment of worship on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Dubbed the Joy Corporate Worship, the event is a mega gathering of corporate Ghana and businesses during which praise, worship and supplications are made unto the Lord.

It is also aimed at seeking God’s protection and sustenance for personal lives and businesses.

Award-winning Gospel ministers Celestine Donkor and MOGMusic, took turns to lead the congregation of grateful hearts in an unforgettable worship experience.

Pastor Paapa Korankye Ankrah led the congregation in prayer after which Pastor Kojo Frimpong, Pastor Mike and Pastor Ato Acquah also took turns to pray for corporate Ghana, families, and the country at large.

See some photos below: