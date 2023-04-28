Asante Kotoko interim coach, Abdul Gazale, believes the team cannot make the top four or defend their league title with consistent poor performances.

Having returned to winning ways against Aduana Stars, the Porcupine Warriors were hammered 2-0 by Great Olympics in the matchday 28 games at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope on Thursday.

First-half goals from Michael Osei and Emmanuel Akesseh were enough as the Wonder Club secured all three points.

The loss to Great Olympics has also made it difficult for Asante Kotoko to finish in the top four, as they are now five points behind the league leaders.

In an interview with StarTimes after the game, Gazale acknowledged that winning the league title has become an uphill task due to his players’ recent uninspiring performances.

He also criticized his team’s attitude in the away fixtures, saying that it is not fair to promise the fans the league title with such poor performances.

“Looking at the awful performance and attitude of the players, I wouldn’t be fair to myself and the fans by promising them the league title,” he said.

Gazale stressed that his team cannot continue to play poorly and expect to finish on top of the league table.

“Whenever we plan to secure points from our opponents at their home venue, we end up giving away the points. We can’t continue to play like this and expect to finish on top of the league table.”

Asante Kotoko will host Tamale City in the match-week 29 game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

