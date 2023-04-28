Great Olympics returned to winning ways with an impressive 2-0 win against Asante Kotoko in the matchday 28 game at Sogakope.

The Wonder Club who have been struggling in the second round of the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League welcomed the Porcupine Warriors to the Red Bull Arena on Thursday afternoon.

Olympics set up strong today in a bid to deal with defending league champions, Asante Kotoko.

A strike from Michael Osei in the 8th minute handed Great Olympics the advantage to flex some muscle.

Later in the 39th minute, Emmanuel Akesseh scored to double the lead for the home team after finishing a smooth counter-attacking play.

Although Asante Kotoko would put up a fight in the second half, the team could not stage a comeback and finished the game with 10 men following an injury-time sending-off of midfielder Richmond Lamptey.

The win leave Olympics at 15th on the league log with 35 points while Kotoko sit 5th with 42 points.

Great Olympics will hope to keep their mini-revival intact when they travel to Bibiani Gold Stars at DUN’s Park on Sunday while Asante Kotoko host Tamale City at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.