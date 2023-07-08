One of the children of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Sekou Nkrumah, has finally reconciled with his siblings Samia Nkrumah and Gamal Nkrumah.

The three Nkrumah kids have reportedly been at loggerheads for several years following some accusations by Sekou Nkrumah against the others over the death of his son.

But in a Facebook post, Sekou Nkrumah revealed they have met and ironed out their differences, especially over the death of Sekou’s son Alin Nkrumah.

“Alin can now rest in peace. Samia and I finally had an honest discussion on Alin, the unfortunate situation that led to his tragic death was all his making. No one is perfect, but Alin allowed his limitations to cloud his better judgment and in his desperation felt the need to manipulate his uncle Gamal, and his aunt Samia!

“They seeing him as family could not turn away and decided to intervene. I was not happy that they did not discuss their decision to bringing Alin to Ghana with me, but they would have still done it with or without my blessing anyway.

“Surely they did not know the whole story of Alin as I did, and that is why I was so reluctant to intervene in his life.

“Sometimes it is better to let an individual deal with his challenges on his own, because the hard truth is that you cannot help a person who is not willing to help himself or herself! I will not go into details about his life, but I am sure some people reading this would have figured out the reason for the tragic loss of this young life.”

