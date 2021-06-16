Dr Sekou Nkrumah, one of the sons of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has revealed his mother, Fathia had a difficult marriage.

According to him, it was not because his dad, Dr Nkrumah was a womaniser but it was due to his busy schedule.

He explained a big age difference between them was another factor that accounted for the difficulty.

“There was also a big difference of age between them! Nkrumah’s official birth is 1909, while that of Fathia is 1935!,” he wrote.

He said this in a Facebook post as he reacts to Emma Florence Yaa Adinyira Amedahe’s interview on the relationship that existed between the couple.

“Fathia was really in love with Nkrumah, she idolised the iconic and charismatic African leader! But she quickly learnt the hard way, when on their wedding night Osagyefo was caught up with work and returned home very late!,” he added.