The Savannah Regional police command has arrested an alleged kidnapper, Issah Barugojo, at Busunu in the West Gonja Municipality when he appeared to collect a ransom.

Suspect Barugojo, believed to be in his thirties, is said to, with the help of some accomplices, abducted two persons.

The victims, Alhaji Nyandiya and Alhaji Macho, residents of Busunu, were travelling from Daboya- Abotape, a Fulani community on the Daboya Busunu road when some unknown persons emerged from the bush and kidnapped them.

According to the Damongo Municipal Police Inspector, Joseph Botwe, the alleged kidnappers demanded a random of GHS 20,000.00 from the victims before they would be released.

Kidnapper arrested in Savannah Region

However, the families pleaded for a reduction to GHS 12,000, which the kidnappers agreed on.

While the families were ready to make the payment on June 14, 2021, the police laid ambush for the notorious kidnappers.



Suspect Barugojo appeared to take the ransom and he was arrested.

The police say suspect Barugojo will be put before the Bole District Magistrate Court today, June 16.