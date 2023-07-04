Residents of Seikwa, located in the Tain district of the Bono region, have organised a demonstration to protest against the dismal state of roads in their area.



The concerned residents indicated that their roads have been abandoned for several years despite being a vital agricultural community in the region.



According to them, the bad roads have had a negative impact on their businesses.



For several years, drivers and traders plying the road have complained about the poor nature of their roads, but to no effect.



District Chief Executive of Tain District, Lucy Acheampong, in response to the residents concerns, said government is putting measures in place to have the Seikwa to Sampa road fixed before the end of 2024.



According to her, 10 road networks in the district are currently being worked on by the government.



She also promised all dilapidated roads in the community would see a facelift this December or early next year.



Speaking to Nhyira FM’s Kuro Yi Mu Nsem, the Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene, indicated the contractor in charge of the road construction had his contract terminated and re-awarded for delaying the construction.

