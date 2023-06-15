The Ministry of Roads and Highways is urging Ghanaians to exercise restraint as it works assiduously to fix roads that have gone bad due to the rains.

The Ministry said significant volumes of work are being done to expand the nation’s road network and undertake routine and periodic maintenance on existing ones.

This is in response to concerns raised by the public on potholes that have emerged as a result of heavy rains.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways in a statement issued on Wednesday, June 14, explained that maintenance works are currently ongoing at Teshie Tsui Bleoo Road and Fertilizer Road.

“The attention of the Ministry of Roads and Highways (MRH) has been drawn to concerns being raised by the public and some sections of the media regarding potholes which have emerged on some roads in the country as a result of recent heavy rains.

“The Ministry wishes to state that generally significant volumes of work are being done to expand the nation’s road network and undertake routine and periodic maintenance on existing ones. The rainy season always causes some deterioration to some old roads which are then quickly attended to through the Ministry’s emergency maintenance programme. The Ministry wishes to assure the public that measures are being put in place to address critical sections of roads which have gone bad throughout the country upon the onset of rains,” the Ministry of Roads and Highways noted in its statement.

Below is the full statement: