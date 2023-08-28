The chief of Sehwi Boinzan who doubles as the Kontihene of Sehwi Wiawso Traditional Council, Nana Ofori Ahenkan II, has called on residents to be united to ensure an accelerated development in the area.

He made the appeal while addressing his subjects at the Eluo Festival Under the theme of ‘Unity and Reconciliation.’

The recent celebration of the Eluo Festival in Sehwi Boinzan marked a historic moment as it was the first time the festival had been observed since 1992, following years of chieftaincy disputes that had halted its celebration.

The festivity brought together not only the chiefs of the Boinzan Divisional Council but also a diverse array of attendees including political figures, civil servants, heads of government departments and agencies, priests, non-governmental organizations, and more.

The festival serves to commemorate a pivotal historical event, fostering development planning and cementing bonds of unity and cooperation. It also serves as a platform for resolving chieftaincy issues and misunderstandings before they escalate.

Part of the festivities includes the “Dwiritwa” ritual, where the community engages in communal labor to clean the river banks, pour libations to gods and ancestors, and engage in rituals to catch a crab, signifying the commencement of the festival.

During the Eluo Festival celebration in Sehwi Boinzan, Chief Nana Ofori Ahenkan II addressed the audience with a powerful message of unity, appealing with he community to set aside differences and embrace their collective identity as Sehwis.

He stressed the need for unity to foster development, invoking a sense of togetherness that resonated with attendees of all ages.

Chief Ahenkan 11 highlighted the rich history of Sehwi Boinzan, a land known for its solidarity and strength throughout the years.

he chief recounted tales of ancestors overcoming challenges through collaboration, remarking that the festival was not merely a celebration of heritage, but a reminder of their responsibility to preserve and advance it.

Also present at the festival was Godfred Kwabena Adjei Asante, the District Chief Executive of Sehwi Juaboso who also echoed that a harmonious community is essential for rapid development, noting that chaos hinders progress.

As an advocate for common objectives, he assured support from the district assembly for the chiefs and residents of Boinzan Division.

In a separate sentiment, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Member of Parliament for Sehwi Juaboso, commended Nana Ofori Ahenkan for driving development in the area.

The Eluo Festival not only rekindled cultural celebrations but also ignited a renewed commitment to unity and development among the residents of Sehwi Boinzan.