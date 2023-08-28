The Director of Elections and IT of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Edward Omane Boamah, has described the just-end super delegates conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a warfare worse than the Russia invasion of Ukraine.

This follows the violence that characterised the elections in some parts of the country.

“NPP super delegates elections worse than Russia-Ukraine war,” he tweeted.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, for his part, called on well-meaning Ghanaians to condemn the attacks.

He expressed surprise as to how an internal contest could result in acts of violence.

For him, that is the legacy of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia especially when the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence and the election deaths of eight Ghanaians in 2020 come to mind.

The 2024 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) made this known in a couple of tweets right after the ruling party went to polls to elect five out of 10 aspirants for its November Presidential Primary.

The exercise on Saturday, August 26 was marred by attacks on some opponents. For instance, in the North East Region, a polling station agent of Alan Kyerematen, Ali Zakaria, was attacked, leaving him with swollen eyes.

The agent of Ken Agyapong in the Upper West Region was alleged to have been chased out of the voting center, sparking fury in the Assin Central lawmaker.

These, Mr Mahama indicated, should be condemned because the exercise should have been peaceful.

“Violence has become the new normal for the NPP,” he tweeted.

“Acts of violence during what should be a peaceful civic exercise must be condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians.

“Moreso, in an internal contest involving persons who belong to the same party.”

The ruling party will elect one of Dr Bawumia, Mr Kyerematen, Mr Agyapong, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Boakye Agyarko or Francis Addai-Nimoh as its 2024 flagbearer to face John Dramani Mahama.