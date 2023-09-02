Security analyst, Paul Boateng has commended the Director of Operations of the Ghana Police Service, COP George Alex Mensah, for his openness.

According to him, there are a lot of things not going on well under the leadership of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

“The IGP is embarking on a populace approach with all his activities in public and on social media, so people are judging that he is doing well, but there is a lot wrong,” he said.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, he said a lot of service personnel, despite not being happy, are not able to speak out.

“I am not surprised about these things coming up, but it is a good thing the COP has spoken up on them; he has done well and must be commended. However, this man has been bold because he is about to go on retirement and wouldn’t have been this courageous if still in active service,” Mr Boateng stated.

To him, IGP Dampare is running an autocratic system that will not help Ghana, adding that his position is not about public showmanship.

“This is the first time commanders are not able to speak under an IGP, but that is not how to run a Police Service. It is about interaction and intelligence because that is how you can get information and work with it, but now everything has been left to the IGP,” he added.

Appearing before the Ad-Hoc committee set up by Parliament to investigate and ascertain the veracity or otherwise of a leaked tape about the supposed conspiracy on Wednesday, August 31, COP Mensah accused Dr Dampare of not managing the police well.

COP Mensah indicated that although there is no bad blood between himself and the IGP Dampare, there are professional disagreements between them occasionally at the top level.

His posture and certain statements have, however, been widely condemned by a section of Ghanaians.

For instance, the President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has said the allegations may be borne out of hatred.

But to Mr. Boateng, the issues raised by COP Mensah must be critically looked into and not swept under the carpet to ensure appropriate reforms in the Police Service.

ALSO READ: