The second R.S. Blay Memorial Lecture came off on Friday, June 23, at the Takoradi Technical University.

The memorial served as the backdrop for an enlightening lecture delivered by Rt. Hon Prof Mike Oquaye on the pressing topic of consolidating democracy and the rule of law in contemporary Ghana.

Distinguished attendees gathered to pay tribute to the late Justice R.S. Blay, who had been a staunch advocate for justice and played a pivotal role in shaping Ghana’s legal landscape.

During this memorial event, Prof Mike Oquaye, a respected authority on constitutional matters, took the stage to deliver an engaging lecture that drew attention to the various areas of concern affecting Ghana’s democratic fabric.

The lecture aimed to honour Justice R.S. Blay’s legacy by highlighting the challenges that still needed to be addressed and proposing reforms to strengthen democratic institutions in the country.

With the backdrop of the R.S. Blay Memorial, Prof Oquaye’s lecture addressed critical aspects of Ghana’s democracy.

The gathering listened attentively as he eloquently expressed his thoughts on issues such as executive powers, the Council of State, land administration, decentralization, the judiciary, women’s participation in governance, political parties and elections, good governance and corruption, as well as national development planning.

Each topic was meticulously analyzed, providing valuable insights into the state of democracy in Ghana and the steps required for further improvement.

The attendees of the event, comprising legal experts, scholars, government officials, and students, actively participated in the discussion following the lecture. The atmosphere was one of intellectual curiosity, as questions were raised, perspectives were shared, and robust debates ensued.

The R.S. Blay Memorial Lecture and its subsequent discourse served as a platform for fostering critical thinking, inspiring action, and nurturing a collective commitment to the principles of justice, democracy, and the rule of law.

The event, held at the Takoradi Technical University, brought together individuals who shared a common goal: to commemorate the legacy of Justice R.S. Blay and to contribute to the ongoing journey towards a more robust and inclusive democratic society in Ghana.

It was a testament to the enduring impact of Justice R.S. Blay’s contributions to the legal field and his unwavering commitment to using the law as an instrument of social, political, and economic engineering.

As the second R.S. Blay Memorial came to a close, participants left with a renewed sense of purpose and a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities that lay ahead.

The lecture had successfully sparked dialogue and planted seeds of change, encouraging all those in attendance to continue Justice R.S. Blay’s legacy and work towards consolidating democracy and upholding the rule of law in contemporary Ghana.

In reflecting on the event, Dr Francis Blay, a successful businessman and grandchild of R.S. Blay, aptly summarized the essence of the lecture, stating, “Prof. Oquaye did an outstanding job elucidating on key areas to enhance our Democracy.

Democracy flourishes when we recognize its imperfections, engage in constructive critique, and work tirelessly to fortify its foundations.

The success of today’s program lies in our collective commitment to consolidating democracy and upholding the rule of law, inspired by the enduring legacy of Justice R.S. Blay.”