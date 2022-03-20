Former Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Rachel Appoh, has asked Director-General of the National Lottery Authority, Samuel Awuku, not to settle his case with Abena Korkor out of court.

The social media influencer and bipolar advocate was earlier reported to the Cyber Crime Unit in Ghana by the Managing Director of the National Lottery Authority, Samuel Awuku, after the she alleged that she’s had an intimate affair with him.

The specialised unit at the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, according to Abena Korkor, seized her phone after the report to further investigate the matter.

Reacting to this on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall, Rachel Appoh asked Sammy Awuku to never listen to “friends and family” who are begging on the sidelines for him to withdraw the case out of court.

She explained that, one of those who are facing the allegations must maintain their stand to prove the reasonable doubt that nothing has happened between them.

According to her, if Sammy Awuku presses on in court, it would pave the way for a judge to direct Abena Korkor to a medical facility if the need be.

She explained that she had dealt with people of Abena Korkor’s kind and they need necessary attention to come out of their pain.

For the past few days Abena Korkor has been trending on social media after she came out with a new set of list of men she has allegedly slept with.

The A-list celebrities included one top musician and two Ghanaian footballers.

