Social media influencer and ambassador for bipolar in Ghana, Abena Korkor, says the specialized unit at the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service is yet to handle over phone they seized from her.

According to her, after she was reported by the Managing Director of National Lottery Authority, Samuel Awuku, for defamation the Cyber Crime Unit requested for her phone.

She added that, any attempt to recover the phone proved futile as the Unit keeps extending the date they have scheduled to give it back to her.

In an interview on Adom FM’s Drive Time show dubbed Ofie Kwanso, the influencer said she had to purchase another phone before she could have access to her social media accounts that she uses for business.

I didn’t know it was a crime but I was educated and I used my face for accessing the account… meanwhile I have already admitted my crime and they haven’t given me my phone till now.

They claim they are doing investigation. I have been sacked from my job I just started and doing business and they have taken my phone from me.

I don’t have access to my clothing page, I did it in such a way that without that phone you cannot log in. I had to look for an IT expect to get back my pages, she told host Jerry Justice.

