Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah, is optimistic that he can sneak in into the Black Stars starting line-up at the upcoming World Cup playoffs against Nigeria.

The 26-year-old, who is currently ranked as the fourth choice in the team, has been on superb form this season in the Ghana Premier League.

“I am really prepared for the starting role and I will prove myself if I am given the chance to be in the post,” Attah told Eric Asiedu Boadi on Asempa FM’s Sports Avenue 1.

READ ALSO

“I am always ready to prove that local players are also good. Anytime I am given the chance to keep the post for the Black Stars, I will definitely do my best,” he added.

The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers playoffs against the Super Eagles of Nigeria could serve as a perfect opportunity to icall up the Hearts of Oak SC goalkeeper into the Ghana team.

With his performance now and consistency in the Ghana Premier League, it would be only right to make Attah the new Black Stars number One goalkeeper in matches to come.