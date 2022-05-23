The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has lost one of its top activists in the Greater Accra region whose name has been given as Majesty.

He is said to have passed on Sunday, May 22, 2022 but the cause of death yet to be known.

The NDC Deputy National Communications Officer, Kwaku Boahen confirmed the sad news on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem Monday.

Mr Boahen eulogised Majesty as one of the NDC’s top serial callers who will be sorely missed for his immense contribution to party development in the region.

“He was a very hardworking guy and his death is a big loss to the party and to the family, we extend our condolences. We will formally visit the family to commiserate with them,” he said.

A former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East, Titus Glover who was also on the show paid a glowing tribute to the deceased whom he described as a “brother and friend”.