Lookalikes of Lynx Entertainment record label artistes, KiDi and Kuami Eugene, have taken their impersonation to the next level by sharing a stage at an event.

The doppelgangers entertained some guests at an event believed to be a birthday party with songs of the original artistes.

Clad like KiDi and Kuami Eugene, the pair performed the Lynx signees’ collaboration, Spiritual while guests danced their hearts out.

In a similar instance, the doppelgangers recruited King Promise’s lookalike for a product activation exercise in the streets of Accra.

Netizens have, however, raised concerns about the frequent impersonation from the three lookalikes as they, via tweets, have suggested to the original artistes to set some restrictions.

Readers will recall that media personality, Delay, had asked that the duplication would affect the brands of KiDi and Kuami Eugene.

Delay said she has had enough experience in the media space to predict how the whole lookalike brouhaha will climax, hence the two musicians shouldn’t take it lightly.