The grounds is fertile for Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang, an aspiring Eastern Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Delegates of the party mobbed him when he attended the funeral of the late mother of incumbent Chairman, Akomeng Kissi over the weekend at Akyem Wenchi in the Akwatia constituency.

NPP supporters and some delegates came to meet him with cheers and promised to vote massively for him.

The NPP Regional election is slated for Saturday, May 28, 2022.

