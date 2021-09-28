A policeman who allegedly had sex with a female convict being held at the Nkanfoa Police Station in Cape Coast has been remanded by a Cape Coast Magistrate Court.

Lance Corporal Isaac Apomah, 36, allegedly released the suspect, 29, in exchange for sex at dawn last Saturday.

She had been convicted in a theft case and was in police custody at the Nkanfoa Police Station awaiting sentencing.

At the court yesterday, L/Cpl Apomah was charged with rape and aiding the escape of a convict.

He was remanded to appear again on October 12, 2021.

Facts

Presenting the case, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Daniel Mensah told the court that L/Cpl Apomah was the station officer at the Nkanfoa Police Station on September 25, 2021.

He said around 12 a.m. that day, L/Cpl Apomah sent four sachets of ‘Abe Nsuo’, also called ‘One Show’, to the station and gave some to the complainant, who was a remand prisoner at the station, to drink.

ASP Mensah told the court that the suspect gave the complainant two sachets of the drink, which she drank.

He said around 3 a.m. on Saturday, L/Cpl Apomah told the complainant that the detective handling her case was being troublesome and that he could let her go free if she would let him have sex with her.

He said she agreed and had sexual intercourse with her after which he opened up the cells for her to have her bath.

ALSO READ:

“Apomah then gathered her items, which were being kept in police custody, including a mobile phone, and put them at the entrance of the police station and signalled her to run away,” ASP Mensah said.

Re-arrest

Having gained her ‘freedom’, she went to her father-in-law, who, on hearing what had happened, took her to the Bakaano Police Station to report the incident.

He said she was rearrested and handed over to the Kotokuraba Police for investigations.