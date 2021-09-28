A yet-to-be-identified man took his rage and jealousy to the streets where he accosted his wife’s alleged lover.

The rare scene, which occurred at Adum, Kumasi, got residents to gather around in a bid to calm the man down.

The said husband, who was clad in a red wrapper as though he was prepared for war, stopped his rival who was driving an SUV and confronted him.

It did not take long before punches flew in, forcing the said rival to step out of his car for safety.

In a video taken of the incident, the elderly man could be heard accusing the gentleman of having sexual intercourse with his wife, adding that he will deal with him fair and square.

Like a flash, the elderly man pulled out a cutlass, but he was quickly stopped by some city guards present.

Police later showed up to arrest him for pulling out the cutlass. He was later put in handcuffs.

Watch the video below: