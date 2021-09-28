A criminologist has asked Ghanaian banks to start an in-house cleaning exercise to help prevent robberies that occur in the banking space.

Dr Jones Opoku Ware made the call when he spoke on Nhyira FM’s ‘Kuro yi mu nsem’ segment on the recent robberies in the country.

He is of the view that some bank staff could be connected to the robberies in one way or the other.

Dr Jones is also of the view that the banks’ house cleaning exercise could help curb the robbery situation and is long overdue but now is the time for the banks to consider the current situation and take a bold step.

Robbers in Ghana have recently adopted a new strategy where they have been attacking their victims either at the banking premises or trail them immediately after they may have finished withdrawing monies from banks.

The criminologist says some bank staff have criminal syndicates they provide customers information to.

He said most robberies occur with information leaked to criminals from allies of the victim’s living environment or perhaps those who have access to the victim’s movements.

He, therefore, cautioned Ghanaian banks’ customers to be mindful of how they transact business with bankers as well as how they discuss their finances in public.

