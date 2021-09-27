A Police officer is in custody for allegedly having sexual relations with a suspect in exchange for her freedom.

Corporal Isaac Ampomah is alleged to have freed suspect Theresa Forson after ‘bonking’ her inside the cells when he was alone at post.

It is said that the police officer bargained with the suspect to end her stay in cells after she had been locked up for days.

After the intercourse on September 25, Corporal Ampomah allegedly freed her and asked her to go into hiding.

Her family, however, dragged her back to the police station.

Central Regional Public Relations Officer, Inspector Evans Enttie, who confirmed the incident to Adom News’ Seth Adjei, said that the said police officer has been detained.

He said that it is just an allegation, and investigations have been launched to ascertain the facts of the matter.