It appears illegal mining on water bodies in the country is still thriving despite government’s report that the menace is being curbed.

A tweet by the national broadcaster, GTV says that the turbidity of the River Pra is much worse off in April 2023 than it was seven months ago (September 2022).

In December 2022, government deployed 87 river wardens to protect the country’s river bodies as part of the sustained efforts at fighting illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

Prior to this deployment, a platoon of Naval personnel was sent on a mission to halt galamsey permanently on various water bodies where galamsey is being operated.

The publication of this picture shows that, government’s efforts have proved futile.

This also comes amid a report compiled by former Environment Minister, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng on the galamsey activities in the country.

In the 2021 report to the President which was leaked last week, Prof Frimpong-Boateng names senior government officials accused of active involvement in illegal mining.

According to him, the ‘galamsey’ menace goes as high as the government seat, Jubilee House.

Government officials who have been named in the report have, however, refuted the claims by undermining the authenticity of the report which Prof Frimpong-Boateng stands by.