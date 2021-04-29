The Ghana Highways Authority has begun repair works on the damaged section of the Ho-Accra Highway in the Volta Region.
The Authority contracted Zylodor Construction Limited to construct a 12 meters pipe culvert, after an underground bridge between the Kponvi barrier-Tsito section of the highway caved in on Sunday.
This follows a JoyNews report on the damaged section on Monday, which could cause fatal accidents on the stretch if left unattended.
The company on Tuesday evening excavated the damaged section and transported a trip of chippings and sand to the site, leaving the other lane for traffic use.
When JoyNews visited the site on Wednesday morning at about 9 am, no construction worker was seen at the site.
However, the Foreman of Zylodor Construction Limited, Enoch Opoku, in a telephone interview indicated that ”they are mobilizing to transport concrete mixer, wheelbarrow, and other logistics to the site”.
He is hopeful work will be completed on the pipe culvert in 7 days.
The damaged Volvo cargo has also been towed some 100 meters away from the damaged section.