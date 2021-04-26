There is danger looming on the Accra-Ho highway following the caving in of a section of the road around Tsito in the Ho West District of the Volta Region.

This has created a huge opening in the middle of the road at the Kponvi barrier-Tsito section of highway which connects the Volta Regional capital, Ho to Accra.

Motorists are advised to be extra careful on the stretch of the highway, especially at night.

At the dawn of Sunday, three occupants of a Volvo cargo vehicle with registration number GT 568 17 almost died due to the development.

The cargo which was transporting clothing textiles from Togo to Accra veered off the road when it fell into a pothole on top of an underground bridge, between the Kponvi barrier and Tsito.

Conductor of the truck, Evan Gbetsi told JoyNews that, “our front tire entered the pothole and it collapsed. That forced us into the bush.”

The unfortunate incident resulted in the collapse of the section of the bridge.

According to sources, this same section was damaged two years ago. However, no proper repair work was done, instead, it was only filled with gravel.

Drivers plying the route have appealed to the Ghana Highway Authority to repair the road to prevent the unfortunate from happening.

Assembly member for Tsito Dzigbe Electoral Area, Samuel Ntow, explained he has informed the relevant authorities about the unfortunate incident.

While the authorities take the necessary actions to repair the road, motorists using the Accra-Ho highway are advised to be careful when approaching Tsito, especially at night.