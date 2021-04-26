Kumawood actress and producer Tracey Boakye is making her money do the bragging of being the self-acclaimed rich East Legon landlady.

Tracey, in a recent post she made on social media is seen gifting wads of dollars to a girls’ club identified as the Secret Billions family.

The club earned $2,500 from Tracey after they incorporated her name into one of their popular slogans.

The leader of the group was gifted $1000, another team member smiled home with $500 and another $1000 for the crew.

READ ALSO

When videos of the team went viral, Tracey mounted a search party for the ‘women empowerment group, pledging to support their businesses.

While gifting the funds, Tracey flashed her luxury cars parked in the compound of her mansion.

Watch the video below: