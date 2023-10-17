The Parliamentary Health Committee has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to reopen the renal unit to outpatients.

The Renal Patients Association has reported that the closure of this unit has tragically prevented patients from accessing critical dialysis treatment, leading to the unfortunate loss of 14 lives.

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Ranking Member on the Health Committee, expressed his deep concern during a media briefing following an inspection of the facility.

He urged the government to swiftly implement the necessary subsidies for dialysis treatment and criticized the delay in reopening the facility as insensitive.

“With regard to the dialysis issue at Korle-Bu, we believe that the government is being wicked, the government is being unconscionable, and the government is being insensitive.

For the past four to five months, the renal unit has not been opened to the OPD and we think that as a matter of urgency, whatever it takes, wherever we can get the resources, we have Covid levies, we have NHIL and this is a national emergency and government must put measures in place.

We must not delay because people need these services day in and day out…it is unthinkable and insensitive of the highest order. We must be clear that within the next 24 hours, the renal unit of Korle-Bu must be opened” he said.

