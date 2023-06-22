Renowned Ghanaian musician and pioneer of Hiplife, Reggie Rockstone, has raised concerns over the diminishing opportunities for Ghanaian musicians to break into the international Afrobeats scene.

Rockstone, often referred to as the ‘Godfather of Hiplife,’ stressed the importance of unity among musicians to combat the growing challenges faced by Ghanaian artistes.

In a recent interview on Asempa FM‘s Showbiz Review, Rockstone expressed his belief that the doors to Afrobeats have been gradually closing for Ghanaian musicians, with only a select few being granted access.

He emphasized the need for collaboration, mutual support, and strategic planning within the Ghanaian music industry to overcome this hurdle.

Reggie Rockstone, who played a pivotal role in popularizing the fusion of highlife and hip-hop genres, acknowledged the immense talent that exists in Ghana but lamented the lack of opportunities for artistes to showcase their skills on a global platform.

He urged fellow musicians to put aside their differences and work together towards a common goal, emphasizing the power of collective effort.

“I am an original Kumerican… Drill is just a working title… We need to find a united front otherwise we are not going anywhere. With the Afrobeats, they have shut the door, only a few will be invited in, I tell you. Musicians need a united front, the door to Afrobeats have been shut, only a few GH musicians will be allowed through the door,” he said.

The music industry in Ghana has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years, with several artistes gaining international recognition. However, Rockstone believes that more needs to be done to create sustainable pathways for Ghanaian musicians to gain exposure and establish their presence within the Afrobeats industry.

As an influential figure and advocate for Ghanaian music, Reggie Rockstone has been actively involved in promoting local talent and advocating for the recognition of Ghanaian artistes on the global stage.

Through his plea for unity, he hopes to inspire a collective effort that will not only open doors for more Ghanaian musicians but also elevate the country’s music industry as a whole.

Talking about the emergence of the Asakaa (Ghanaian drill), he urged Ghanaians to support the Kumerican genre that is taking over the airwaves.

He emphasised the need to localise the genre thereby making “Asakaa” a household genre.

