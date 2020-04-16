A 51-year-old Ghanaian man, who has recovered from the novel Coronavirus, sharing his experience, has revealed how stigmatisation almost killed him.

The recovered patient, Mr Fred Drah, who works at the ports, says he contracted the illness from his friend who came to Ghana from one of the infected countries abroad.

Sharing his experience at a news briefing on Thursday as part of the Covid-19 updates, he disclosed it all begun on March 17, 2020.

Mr Drah stayed at the Ga East Hospital where he got treated till he recovered.

“It was a moment of sadness in my life as I was pushed into a room with no human contacts. The only way I could reach people was through phone calls,” he said.

Mr Drah disclosed his nightmares begun after he was discharged and though he was advised to stay home, he decided to grant interviews to let people know the disease is real.

“We are not welcomed like before. When people see us, they try to avoid us because we had recorded a case in our home. My wife will go to the market and return home in tears, will go to the barbering shop and no service will be rendered.

“However, the only thing that kept me alive was the fact that I knew my status and was careful not to infect other people while those who were running away did not even know theirs,” he said happily.

Meanwhile, Ghana currently has 641 coronavirus cases with 83 recoveries.