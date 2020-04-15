The confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ghana have risen sharply to 641 after five new cases were recorded, the Ghana Health Service has announced.

The five (5) new cases were recorded in the following locations; one from Adenta Municipality and two (2) each from Ayawaso East and Ayawaso Central Municipalities. With the exception of one of the cases from Ayawaso East, all the new cases are asymptomatic. Contacts of the new cases are being listed for follow up.

On its Covid-19 website, the Service said a number of measures introduced to control and prevent further spread of the disease has resulted in the sudden increase in cases.

Also, it said, 66 have tested negative once and awaiting second test. This brings together a total of 83 cases that have been recovered/discharged.

“As of 14th April 2020, at 23:00HRS, a total of 50,719 persons have been tested with 641 being positive for COVID-19. The breakdown of the 641 positive cases are as follows: seventeen (17) have been treated, reverted to negative on repeat tests and discharged. Furthermore, 66 have tested negative once and awaiting second test. This brings together a total of 83 cases that have been recovered / discharged. 548 cases have been categorised as mild disease and are on treatment, two (2) are categorized as moderate to severe cases, none in critical state currently and eight (8) have died”



Of the 641 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 268 were reported from two from the routine surveillance, 258 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers who were previously under mandatory quarantine in Accra and Tamale.



Regions that have reported cases are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Western, Volta, Northern, North East, Upper East, and Upper West regions.

Below are the percentage distribution of the COVID-19 cases in Ghana