The number of recovered coronavirus patients in Ghana has seen a significant improvement in less than 24 hours, moving from 17 on Tuesday to 83 on Wednesday, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

According to the latest update on Ghana’s Covid-19 situation posted on the GHS website, some 175 patients are also responding well to treatment.

However, the update on Wednesday evening shows a slight increase in confirmed cases from 636 to 641, an increase of five new cases.

“Two weeks since the institution of enhanced surveillance, restriction of movement and continuous public education to prevent the spread of cases of Covid-19, several cases have been recorded.

Currently, the regions that have reported cases are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Western, Volta, Northern, North East, Upper East, and Upper West regions.