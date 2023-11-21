Ghanaian musician, Edem set the tone for dirty December with his annual out-of-Accra concert dubbed Edemfest which took place at Ho Jubilee Park on November 18, 2023.

This year’s event pulled over fifty thousand (50,000) patrons and Edem perform with an octet band and three backing vocalists. They were supported by MixMaster Garzy and the Goget’em Band.

Epixode, Tinny, Kelvynboy, Jupitar, and DJ Lord graced the event with their show-stopping performance as well.

According to Edem, he was more enthused about giving fans an experience that will make up for all the postponement due to the COVID-19 broke.



“The experienced target was to treat our fans and Edemfest lovers to a rave, live music, good, chill vibes, great culture integration, and also spectacular performances and I think that we did it in grand style.

In terms of my performance, I did a heavy-set performance with an octet band and three backing vocals for the first time in my region. The audience loved it, they jammed with me and stayed up till I got off stage at 5am,” Edem mentioned.

According to the Events and Projects Lead for VRMG, Bernard Dziwornu, “Edemfest 2023 which was in partnership with DreamChild’s HoodTalk edition was hugely successful, because of the great partnership between both parties.

In terms of curation, coordination, the drive, and flow of the event, Richard Marrio Hude who was in charge and Edem’s road assistant said the event flow and curation were carefully done to satisfy every fan including giving new talents the chance to showcase their abilities to the world.



“EdemFest has always had an element of support for the region and uplifting the culture. This year was partnering with Dream Child Foundation who are doing some amazing philanthropical works in the region for kids,” George Wiredu Duah, head of Brands, Public relations and corporate for VRMG said.



Edemfest 2023 was supported by Lamborghini energy drink, Pay Angel, Fertagro, Coca Cola, and Virtual Hub for excellent production design and delivery.

