Actor and politician, John Dumelo has lambasted Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for condemning John Mahama’s 24-hour policy.

According to the actor, the Vice President cannot critise Mahama’s policy because all the flagship programmes promised by his government have failed.

Dr Bawumia during his tour of the north on Monday, November 20, criticised Mahama’s proposal, stating that a 24-hour economy is already a reality for many businesses based on market demand and opportunities.

This comes after the former President, John Mahama promised to establish a 24-hour economy when elected as President in the 2024 presidential election.

This promise, according to Dr. Bawumia who is also the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is a political gimmick.

But John Dumelo said the Vice President has no moral right to criticise NDC’s policy.

Below is his post