Ghana striker, Raphael Dwamena, has completed his loan move to Danish club Vejle Boldklub in the ongoing summer transfer.

The 24-year-old joins the Super Liga side from Spanish outfit UD Levante, after a difficult campaign in Spain.

The striker spent most of last season on the sidelines after he was diagnosed with a heart condition while on loan at Real Zaragoza.

After completing his move, Dwamena is hoping to put the difficult past behind him as he revives his career in Denmark.

“I have been shown a project that has already proved strong in just a few years,” he said.

READ ALSO

“That project and the club’s big mission to ensure survival in the 3F Super League I will and can contribute to. I come to the club in the good physical condition and look forward to getting to know my new teammates.

“I want to show the club’s fans that I come with a clear ambition to make a difference and make an impression.

“At the same time, during my first visit, I experienced a beautiful city, where the surroundings must be some of the most beautiful in this country. I look forward to giving my best and all for the club,” he concluded.

He joined UD Levante from Super Super League club FC Zurich on a transfer fee of €6.20m after netting 25 times with 18 assists in his 56 appearances.

He has capped eight times for the senior national team of Ghana with two goals to his credit.