Convener of Crossfire Ghana, Nana Osei Tutu, has thrown his weight behind calls for a debate between President Nana Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama on achievements ahead of the 2020 polls.

Crossfire Ghana, in a statement copied to Adomonline, said it “has learnt with great relief a call by a former president of the Republic and the presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, for a debate on achievements by the two contenders in the upcoming election.

“We at Crossfire Ghana believes that the 2020 elections should be fought on ideas and achievements taking cognisance of the fact that the two have all been given the opportunity to serve the nation in the high office of a president before. We have the conviction that enough education as to who should be voted for by Ghanaians will be served when civil society, the clergy, academia, and the media as well as all well-meaning Ghanaians encourage and support this call by the former president.

“In as much as we know that every political party has a campaign strategy, we believe that we the voters should have a fair idea as to how our national purse was used in the tenure of the two leading gentlemen who are seeking our mandate to govern again.”

Crossfire Ghana further noted that it “knows for a fact that our political discourse will be shaped by this bold call by former president Mahama looking at the way both the NDC and New Patriotic Party are still debating as to who did what and gave us value for money.

“We, therefore, call on all, especially the sitting president to embrace and accept this healthy request from the presidential candidate of the NDC.”