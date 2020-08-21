Andre Ayew has scooped four top awards at Swansea City at the club’s end-of-season awards for the 2019-20 campaign.

The former West Ham forward was named Swansea City Supporters’ Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season.

The Ghanaian enjoyed a superb year, netting 18 goals in all competitions and setting up seven more. He also helped Steve Cooper’s side to reach the Championship play-offs.

The 30-year-old came out on top in the fan vote for their player of the season and was also handed that accolade by his team-mates.

In addition, he also took the club’s Top Goalscorer award and the Away Player of the Season prize.

The awards were held virtually this year as the original awards event – in conjunction with the Executive Fundraising Committee and Supporters Trust – was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic

His season was full of inspirational displays and memorable moments, ranging from his superb assists for Bersant Celina and Sam Surridge in a win at QPR, a late winner at Luton and a simply stunning strike to sink Brentford in the first leg of the play-off semi-final.

Below are the awards Ayew won at the awards night:

Away Player of the Season (sponsored by Swans Travel Club) – Andre Ayew

Top Goalscorer of the Season (sponsored by Ammcom Limited) – Andre Ayew

Players’ Player of the Season (sponsored by Ammcom Limited) – Andre Ayew

Supporters’ Player of the Season (sponsored by Ammcom Limited) – Andre