Raheem Sterling and Mario Balotelli’s ex-girlfriend passes on

The shocking death of model Tabby Brown, who has died age 38 of an unknown cause, has left fans, friends and loved ones heartbroken.

The sudden demise of the model occurred today Sunday October 22,2023.

The beautiful woman kicked off her career working in adverts for Virgin Atlantic before landing herself on the cover of Cosmopolitan and Elle. She went on to star in a number of rapper’s music videos, from Snoop Dogg to Dizzee Rascal.

Amongst her lucrative brand deals, which included becoming the face of Sleek Hair and featuring in Walkers’ Crisp adverts, London-born Tabby became known for her relationship with Italian striker Mario Balotelli.

Following the end of their fling, Tabby continued to move in high-profile circles.

In 2016, a brief encounter with Chelsea star Raheem Sterling made headlines, after the pair were pictured leaving the same hotel, just weeks after the football player had moved into a £3.5 million home in Cheshire with Paige Milian.

Both were pictured outside the Lowry Hotel in Manchester in March of that year.

Today the model’s former manager confirmed her tragic death. MailOnline has contacted her management team. Her cause of death remains unclear.

Devastated friends and shocked fans took to social media to pay tribute to the star with musician NayNay writing: ‘What a light you were, your outer exterior matched your insides, so beautiful. I’m genuinely shocked and saddened you’re gone. Rest in eternal peace Tabby.’

Influencer and The Only Way is Essex Star Vas J Morgan added: ‘My heart is broken’.

Just six weeks ago the beautiful model made her final movements online, seen in an Instagram video happily posing in a public bathroom. Bereaved friends and family are now paying tribute to the star under her last Instagram photo, posted in February 2022.

One wrote: ‘Heartbroken. A true angel – love you tabs – sending you love and light as you transition.’

Another said: ‘Rest in peace beautiful, this definitely came as a shock. My sincere condolences to your family and friends.’

A third added: ‘RIP Tabby, you will be truly missed. You were one of a kind.’

‘You were generous, beautiful, intelligent and a go getter, nothing could stop you from reaching your goal. Love you Tabby RIP, proud of you, another said, while a fifth added: ‘RIP Tabby, you will be truly missed. You were one of a kind.’

Tabby was working as a business manager before breaking into modelling through her Virgin Atlantic campaign. She quickly turned her back on the world of business deciding to pick up a number of lucrative ad deals instead.