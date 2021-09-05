Leader and Founder of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Center, Prophet Opambour, is in trouble over some pornographic contents shown on his television channel.

Prophet Opambour has been tasked by the Film Classification Committee (FCC) to provide documents for all his in-house content by the close of Monday, September 10.

This is after some pornographic contents shown on his Prophet One TV caught the attention of management of FCC.

In a letter served to him, FCC stated that Prophet Opambour, while hosting his show, displayed sexual scenes between a fetish priest and a person purported to be a client.

This, the Committee said, is content that is not appropriate for free-to-air television.

Prophet Opambour is liable to facing punishments in accordance with the Offence and Penalties Act in Section 27 of the Development and Classification of Films Act 935.